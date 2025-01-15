5,884 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Acquired by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 9,850 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $792,038.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,330.28. The trade was a 19.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE MDT opened at $85.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.74 and a 200-day moving average of $85.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The firm has a market cap of $109.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Medtronic from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

