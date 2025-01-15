Brookstone Capital Management Increases Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20,000.0% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 141.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 231.6% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $195.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.75 and a 200 day moving average of $186.58. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.69 and a twelve month high of $216.26. The stock has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $236,687.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,052,553.99. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $159,877.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 915 shares in the company, valued at $170,299.80. This represents a 48.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,164,890. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

