Brookstone Capital Management Sells 14,777 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,777 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Pfizer by 102.8% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38,015 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 168.3% in the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $50,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $149.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,400. The trade was a 11.11 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

