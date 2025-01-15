Brookstone Capital Management Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 80.2% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 70.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000.

VHT stock opened at $257.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $250.07 and a 1 year high of $289.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.34.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

