Fiduciary Alliance LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 107.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

VGT stock opened at $609.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $627.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $594.15. The stock has a market cap of $76.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $473.89 and a twelve month high of $648.66.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

