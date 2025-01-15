Brookstone Capital Management Sells 1,200 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 124.8% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 8.9% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp grew its holdings in Oracle by 7.3% during the second quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 9,051 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Oracle by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.48.

Oracle Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $156.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.99 and a 200 day moving average of $161.24. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $105.42 and a 52-week high of $198.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

