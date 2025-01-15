Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 18,080.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in EQT by 184.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in EQT in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EQT alerts:

Insider Activity at EQT

In related news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $1,351,803.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,038,086.64. This represents a 13.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on EQT from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on EQT from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EQT

EQT Trading Up 1.1 %

EQT opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.45. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. EQT had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.