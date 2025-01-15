Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 30,061 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 195.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,061 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 43.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,593,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275,290 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,668,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,508,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,326,000 after buying an additional 2,316,319 shares during the period. American Trust grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 897.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 1,267,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,417,000 after buying an additional 1,140,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,434,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,259,000 after acquiring an additional 952,622 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $24.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.61.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.