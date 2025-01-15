10,900 Shares in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:RFLR) Acquired by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:RFLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.
Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA RFLR opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.41. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $27.95.
