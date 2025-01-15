Claro Advisors LLC Makes New $297,000 Investment in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMDX. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 557.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 174.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 187.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group Price Performance

TMDX opened at $62.54 on Wednesday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.53 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.58. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $108.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $563,962.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,158.60. This trade represents a 90.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $93,657.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,835.20. This trade represents a 4.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TransMedics Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $116.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on TransMedics Group from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.