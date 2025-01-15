Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 42.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Barclays during the third quarter worth $120,000. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

