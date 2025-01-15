Claro Advisors LLC Sells 1,969 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth $38,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2,378.9% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD opened at $75.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.47. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.35. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

