Cooper Financial Group Sells 3,432 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Cooper Financial Group decreased its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $772,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,829,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,120,443.56. The trade was a 5.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $9.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.98.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $196.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.76 million. Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 21.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNL. JMP Securities raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citizens Jmp raised Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Global Net Lease from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on GNL

Global Net Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.