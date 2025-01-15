Claro Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Claro Advisors LLC cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,242.00 to $1,195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,032.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $690.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $746.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $956.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $666.25 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

