Claro Advisors LLC Sells 1,483 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Claro Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 16,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 38.6% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MNST shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.30.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.10 and its 200 day moving average is $51.27. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $43.32 and a 1-year high of $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,748.60. The trade was a 11.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Articles

