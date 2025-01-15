Claro Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Claro Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Corning by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 51,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.5% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 3.3% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 17,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Corning by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $241,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $324,213. This represents a 42.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 8,876 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $435,722.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $47.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.85. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $29.71 and a fifty-two week high of $51.03. The firm has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 279.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Corning from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.77.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

