Eastern Bank Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% in the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $59,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $266.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $224.86 and a 1-year high of $285.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

