Cooper Financial Group Purchases 175 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 86.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,532,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,080,845,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610,123 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 239.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,693,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,950 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,057,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,484 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,078,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $599,078,000 after buying an additional 806,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $39,628,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Daiwa America downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $327,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,593.52. This represents a 9.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $1,647,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,084,848.66. This trade represents a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,800 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $71.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.62. The company has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.