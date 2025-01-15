Cooper Financial Group Invests $181,000 in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,387 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $723,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 95.3% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 193,854 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 94,573 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,199,121 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,586,000 after acquiring an additional 153,515 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,088,188 shares of the airline’s stock worth $102,151,000 after acquiring an additional 508,119 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 199.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 149,304 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 99,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $1,763,009.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,967,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,079,004.64. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.42.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.86. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

