Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Purchased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Moller Wealth Partners boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 38,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 723,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,396,000 after buying an additional 24,527 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

XLG stock opened at $49.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $51.76.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.