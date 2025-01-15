Cooper Financial Group Has $253,000 Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $67,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SOFI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.71.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SOFI opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $17.19. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.01, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.78.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 24,105,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $386,417,705.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $96,430.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,823.08. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,009,264 shares of company stock worth $416,889,795 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Articles

