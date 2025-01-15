Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,026 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 155,625 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 16,710 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of WBA opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $39.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -9.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WBA

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.