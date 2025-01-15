Cooper Financial Group Buys 38 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 79.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,022,000 after buying an additional 14,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,337.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,270.69.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,204.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,224.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,158.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $947.49 and a 52-week high of $1,283.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,849. This represents a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total value of $769,041.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $6,201.95. The trade was a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

