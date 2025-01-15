Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth $160,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 907.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,002,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,389,000 after purchasing an additional 108,296 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on EXAS. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.94.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.98. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $79.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $708.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.80 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy bought 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.35 per share, with a total value of $1,001,325.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,074,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,159,707.85. This represents a 1.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

