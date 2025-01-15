Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,609 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,000. NVIDIA comprises 1.4% of Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $131.76 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.27.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

