Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $678,000 Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 3.9% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Snowflake by 16.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 3.9% during the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNOW opened at $163.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.20 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.37. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $237.72.

SNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.69.

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $15,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,268,555. This represents a 33.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,811,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 706,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,354,801.35. This represents a 2.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 376,904 shares of company stock worth $62,545,855. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

