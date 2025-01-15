L.M. Kohn & Company Acquires 3,950 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,969 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 5.7% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,122 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 947,831 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $115,105,000 after buying an additional 260,381 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 71.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 274,506 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,336,000 after acquiring an additional 114,076 shares in the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP grew its stake in NVIDIA by 206.8% in the third quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 287,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,940,000 after acquiring an additional 193,927 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 17,066,936 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,072,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $131.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.27.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,802,848.80. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

