White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,689 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,159 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 5.6% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 3,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 30,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $131.76 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.68 and a 200-day moving average of $128.82.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.27.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

