TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 13,207 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,680 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 13,207 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.9% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,420 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,159 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,213,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,978,000 after buying an additional 22,438 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 44,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 26,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NVIDIA by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,410,072 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $535,559,000 after acquiring an additional 394,257 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $608,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 480,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,056,016.72. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $131.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.68 and a 200 day moving average of $128.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Phillip Securities reissued an “accumulate” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.