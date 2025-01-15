Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Has $4.02 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,122 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 2.6% of Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 896.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 900.0% in the second quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 930.2% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 115,412 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,258,000 after purchasing an additional 104,209 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 910.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 56,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 51,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keb Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. HSBC cut their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $131.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.