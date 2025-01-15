Consolidated Press International Holdings Ltd. Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Consolidated Press International Holdings Ltd. lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,438,022 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 795,408 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 27.3% of Consolidated Press International Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Consolidated Press International Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $174,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. William Blair began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.27.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $131.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.68 and a 200-day moving average of $128.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

