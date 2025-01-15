Widmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 378 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $131.76 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.82.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.