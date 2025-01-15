Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $203.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $262.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s current price.

STZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.40.

STZ stock opened at $182.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.26. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.96, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $176.51 and a twelve month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $159,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,736,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,589,044. This trade represents a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 36,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.99, for a total value of $8,768,537.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,045.58. This trade represents a 69.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,172 shares of company stock worth $16,778,841 over the last quarter. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 347.7% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 137,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,426,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $751,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

