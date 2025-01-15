Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $386,000 Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1,677.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 268.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 25,053 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 13.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 19.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,865,000 after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 828.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,743,000 after purchasing an additional 163,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on MongoDB from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on MongoDB from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.64.

MongoDB Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ MDB opened at $242.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.51. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.74 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.47 and a beta of 1.25.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.48. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.39 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $808,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,127,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,807,007.42. This trade represents a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total value of $604,186.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,866,352.46. The trade was a 1.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,776 shares of company stock worth $6,577,625. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

