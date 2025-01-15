Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 43 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA lifted its position in Cencora by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cencora by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,269,000 after buying an additional 22,735 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cencora by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,262,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,544,000 after buying an additional 119,927 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,086,000. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Cencora during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of COR opened at $240.36 on Wednesday. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $253.27. The firm has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 29.29%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Partners cut their price target on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Cencora

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.97, for a total value of $12,198,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 326,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,670,111.29. The trade was a 13.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total transaction of $383,792.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,648.88. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,696 shares of company stock valued at $22,862,734 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.