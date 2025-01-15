Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,656,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,584,515,000 after purchasing an additional 177,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,797,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $787,186,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $858,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,513,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,035 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,597,337,000 after purchasing an additional 441,924 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.68.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $513,150,048.94. This represents a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,036 shares of company stock valued at $28,165,821 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $116.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.41 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.95. The firm has a market cap of $188.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.59, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

