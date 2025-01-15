International Assets Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 85.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,713 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 64,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $114,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,499,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,487,173.46. This represents a 0.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $76,923.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,077,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,561,203.20. This represents a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,894 shares of company stock valued at $317,139. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on RXRX shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of RXRX opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.56% and a negative net margin of 579.52%. The business had revenue of $26.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

