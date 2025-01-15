29,011 Shares in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 79,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 15,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 321,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,326,000 after buying an additional 45,735 shares during the period. Finally, CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $37.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.53.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.