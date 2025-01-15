Czech National Bank Raises Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,749 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,671,657 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $954,358,000 after purchasing an additional 26,505 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,185,476 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $583,162,000 after buying an additional 18,376 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,639,691 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $367,789,000 after buying an additional 53,800 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,088,170 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $290,945,000 after acquiring an additional 76,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,548,261 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $215,725,000 after acquiring an additional 354,005 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $150,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,897.70. This represents a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $832,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,615 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,819.05. The trade was a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $3,422,485 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

EA opened at $141.75 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The company has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.67 and its 200 day moving average is $149.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.37.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

