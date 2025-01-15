Czech National Bank Buys 5,015 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Czech National Bank increased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $8,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 675.7% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 485.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Abbe Luersman sold 9,000 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $909,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,391.84. The trade was a 47.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS stock opened at $91.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.23 and its 200 day moving average is $97.34. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $85.42 and a 52 week high of $106.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.90%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.