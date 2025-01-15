Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosts Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,320,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,874,000 after purchasing an additional 78,470 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 12.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,457,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,650,000 after buying an additional 1,040,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,311,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,526,000 after buying an additional 168,498 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in United Airlines by 29.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,601,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,559,000 after buying an additional 1,263,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 4,245,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,227,000 after buying an additional 2,707,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL opened at $107.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $110.92.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $5,707,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,049,536.88. The trade was a 48.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,744. This trade represents a 32.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,158,900. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Raymond James upped their price target on United Airlines from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Melius Research raised shares of United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.45.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

