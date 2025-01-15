SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $131.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.94. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $121.52 and a 12 month high of $144.45.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

