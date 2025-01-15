Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,498,000 after buying an additional 981,362 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 425,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 16,827 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 188,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4,843.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 234,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after purchasing an additional 229,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 44,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $50.53 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $37.53 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.62.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

