Wedmont Private Capital Grows Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 694.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 16.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 49,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on UNM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Unum Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Unum Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.45.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $72.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.48. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $44.83 and a 1 year high of $77.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Insider Activity

In other Unum Group news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total value of $104,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,361 shares in the company, valued at $581,591.16. This represents a 15.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total value of $769,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,292.84. This represents a 15.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,914 shares of company stock worth $7,998,745 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.