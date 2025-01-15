Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,646,000 after purchasing an additional 38,515 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $9,798,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,219,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. The trade was a 15.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total transaction of $990,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,301,683.20. This represents a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,149 shares of company stock valued at $20,295,856. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TRV. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $295.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.65.

Get Our Latest Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $237.15 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.54 and a 52-week high of $269.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.40. The firm has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.