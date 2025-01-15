Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 506.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14,376.8% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,619,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,706,000 after buying an additional 1,608,188 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 339.6% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,755,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,913,000 after buying an additional 1,355,787 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 1,720,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,948,000 after buying an additional 1,274,348 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17,788.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 870,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,703,000 after buying an additional 865,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,205,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.40.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

