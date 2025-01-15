HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 60.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 279.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 520,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,861 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $662,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,363,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,445,700. This represents a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,023,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,579. This represents a 29.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.27.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of HCA opened at $305.63 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $276.50 and a 52 week high of $417.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.44.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

