Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 432 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,788 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,299 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,464,780 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $615,220,000 after acquiring an additional 821,508 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,798,884 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $203,401,000 after acquiring an additional 341,312 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 278.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,059 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 33,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Daiwa America lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities lowered shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $64.98 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

