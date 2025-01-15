Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 468 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bensler LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 225,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,042,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1,289.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,479,000 after purchasing an additional 122,611 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 87,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 83,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gimbal Financial bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,957,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU opened at $96.35 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $75.93 and a twelve month high of $106.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

