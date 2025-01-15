Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 5,377 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 192.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 317,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,526,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 68,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 29,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $28.19.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.